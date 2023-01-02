The Top 10 Mystics stories on Bullets Forever in 2022

Last week, I shared the Top 10 overall stories on Bullets Forever in 2022 based on the number of page views with you. I always had a post on the most-read Mystics stories, and that is what we will go over today.

Like the NBA, one of the busiest times of the WNBA season is draft time and the playoffs. And unlike the NBA, the WNBA trade deadline is pretty quiet. That’s partly because of the short season.

So it should be no surprise that the top Mystics story of 2022 was about Austin’s arrival to D.C. The Mississippi center led the Rebels to their first NCAA tournament since 2007 and became a starter pretty quickly. She ultimately made the All-Rookie Team and Team USA for the FIBA Women’s World Cup!

This is a piece from 2019 that consistently gets a steady stream of views throughout the year. It regularly gets its peak views during the regular season.

And here’s an update: Cloud and Ocasio got married in Oct. 2020, which you can read here from Outsports’ Alex Reimer. I may update that piece later this week.

It’s rare to see a No. 1 overall pick get traded before the draft. Unlike ... Tommy Sheppard, we were very deferential to Mike Thibault’s judgment when he made this move.

Mike Thibault ended up retiring after the 2022 season. Earlier in the calendar year, his top-drafted player, the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP decided to continue her WNBA career with the Chicago Sky.

The Mystics’ backup point guard generated excitement from both American and Japanese audiences.

Before Meesseman made her decision final, the Chicago Sky hired long-time Belgian player Ann Wauters as an assistant. On Belgian Dutch language TV, Wauters made no attempt to hide the fact that she was recruiting Meesseman. Ultimately, the Sky signed Meesseman and traded for Julie Allemand, another Belgian who played for the Indiana Fever.

I was surprised that a preseason game recap generated many views. But this likely happened in part because the draft just happened and it also involved the two teams in a big draft pick swap.

Westbrook was a midseason addition after beginning 2022 with the Minnesota Lynx. She played her college basketball at Tennessee (2017-19) and Connecticut (2019-22), which likely fueled the high interest in where she landed.

I’m perplexed why this piece had many views, besides the timing of the WNBA calendar.

This would have been a crime if this story didn’t crack the Top 10.

Here are some other pieces that were in the Top 25 that I felt were worthy of your attention once more.