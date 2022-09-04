How are former Mystics doing in the WNBA semifinals after Game 2?

Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals happened last Wednesday. I watched the games but couldn’t post right away with the school year underway and Israel’s EuroBasket being a higher priority. Now that I have some free time, let’s go over the WNBA semifinals and how former Washington Mystics players are doing.

Storm lose to Aces 78-73 in Game 2

Former Mystics center Tina Charles scored 17 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in 31 minutes of action in the game loss while Breanna Stewart scored 32 points in 39 minutes. For the Aces, A’ja Wilson scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in 38 minutes of action. The series is tied at one-all and the series now heads to Seattle today.

Sky even series with 85-77 win vs. Sun

Former Mystics forwards Emma Meesseman and Kahleah Copper scored 14 and 12 points respectively, but it was Candace Parker who had the biggest performance for the defending champs with 22 points in just 24 minutes of action. For the Sun, Jonquel Jones scored 23 points. After getting upset in Game 1, Chicago dominated all game until the fourth quarter when the game’s outcome wasn’t in doubt. The series is one-all with the Sun hosting the next two games.

Here is today’s WNBA semifinals game schedule for Game 3: