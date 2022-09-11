No more former Mystics are actively playing as the 2022 WNBA Finals begin

The 2022 WNBA Finals begin today at 3 p.m. ET as the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun face off to determine who will win their first title in franchise history. Here is the schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. ET in Las Vegas on ABC (WJLA-TV in the DMV)

*if necessary

The Aces are the favorites to win the WNBA title after defeating the Storm. But the Sun defeated the defending champion Chicago Sky to reach this mark. They have also been one of the WNBA’s most consistent teams in recent seasons. Ultimately, that means we won’t see former Mystics like Tina Charles, Emma Meesseman and Kahleah Copper this week.

As Mystics fans, we are aware that in 2019, they defeated the Aces in the semifinals and Aces in the finals to win their championship. It should be a very competitive series since two recent MVP’s (A’ja Wilson is this year’s) will face off against Jonquel Jones.

The Aces do not have a single player who played for the Mystics at some point in her career. As for the Sun, point guard Jasmine Thomas played two years in Washington from 2011-12. However, she won’t be playing due to a season-ending ACL injury she suffered in May. So this series ends up being one that I feel neutral about.

