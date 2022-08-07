The Washington Mystics will host the Los Angeles Sparks later today at 3 p.m. ET at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington.

With just three games left in the season, the Mystics have accomplished some of their goals. They are back in the playoffs and have their first 20 win season since 2019. That said, they remain fifth in the league standings and time is running out for them to at least get the fourth seed and a guaranteed home playoff game.

After a loss to the Chicago Sky last Friday, the Mystics will play against a Sparks team that has lost six games in a row and is likely heading to the lottery. It is imperative for Washington to take care of business, especially considering that everyone should be good to go. Also, Washington has the ability to swap a first round draft pick that the Sparks originally had, so a win can help them in this regard too.