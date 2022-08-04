Game Info

When: Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch: NBA TV, Marquee Sports Network, Monumental Sports Network, NBA TV Canada

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Rest, Out)

Sky: Li Yueru (Illness, Questionable)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics (20-12) are on a roll, winning nine of their last twelve games. Washington is coming off wins against Seattle and Las Vegas going into their fourth matchup of the season against Chicago. The Mystics, who are 1-2 against the Sky this season, will look to split the series. They will have to do so tomorrow without Elena Delle Donne, who will be out to rest.

The last time the teams met was on June 8, which resulted in a 2-point win for the Mystics. In that game, Ariel Atkins led the team in scoring (19 points) and rebounding (7 rebounds). The Olympic gold medalist and Natasha Cloud tied for a team-high 5 assists. Cloud, who also put up 11 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, was crucial down the line as she made two free throws with six seconds left to hold off the Sky.

Alysha Clark was efficient offensively, going 7-9 from the field and finishing with 18 points. Shakira Austin had an even more efficient game, shooting 5-for-6 (83.3 percent) from the field and concluding the night with 14 points. Both Clarke and Austin were both 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Candace Parker, who went 6-for-15 from the field, led the Sky in scoring (16 points) and rebounding (9 rebounds). Kahleah Copper and Rebekah Gardner, who came off of the bench, each followed with 12 points.

The Chicago Sky are coming off a 6-point loss against the Dallas Wings thanks to Marina Mabrey and Teaira McCowan combining for 46 points. The Mystics should expect the Sky to come into the game pretty aggressively as that was just one of their 8 total losses this season.