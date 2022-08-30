On Tuesday, the WNBA named Washington Mystics guards Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud to the All-WNBA Defensive First team. Atkins has made the Defensive Team five teams and Cloud two times for their careers. But this is their first time making the first defensive team.

Cloud also earned two votes for Defensive Player of the Year, tied for fifth in the WNBA. Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson won the award this year.

It is not a surprise to see that Atkins and Cloud have made the defensive team, because Washington finished with the WNBA’s best team defensive rating. They have long been regarded as some of the best defenders at their positions, and it is a welcome honor.

Here is the complete list of players who made the Defensive teams.

First Team

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Natasha Cloud, Washington Mystics

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Ariel Atkins, Washington Mystics

Second Team

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Brittney Sykes, Los Angeles Sparks

Gabby Williams, Seattle Storm

