How are former Mystics doing in the WNBA semifinals?

The Washington Mystics are out of the playoffs but some recent former players are in the WNBA semifinals series. Let’s take a quick look at how they did in the first games last night.

Sky lose to the Sun, 68-63

Alyssa Thomas scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Sun defeated the Sky in a very close game. Neither team shot above 40 percent for the game.

As for the Sky, former Mystics forward Emma Meesseman scored 10 points and dished 7 assists while Kahleah Copper scored 13 more. Candace Parker scored 19 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and dished 5 assists in the losing effort.

Storm defeat Aces, 76-73

Tina Charles scored 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting and 18 rebounds in the Storm’s close win over the Aces. While Charles didn’t have the best shooting night, it was Jewell Loyd who had a big performance where she scored 26 points. Sue Bird dished 12 assists.

The Storm have the WNBA’s best defense among the remaining teams in the postseason, and held the Aces to just 41.2 percent shooting for the game. Chelsea Gray scored 21 points and Kelsey Plum added 20 more for Las Vegas.

We shall see if former Mystics can come up bigger in the next batch of games later this week!