The Washington Mystics play the Seattle Storm today at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN in Game 2 of their first round playoff series.

Win and Washington comes back to host a game this Wednesday. Lose and Washington comes home to pack up their things for the long offseason or in the case of Mike Thibault, Ariel Atkins and possibly Elena Delle Donne, prepare for the FIBA Women’s World Cup.

Lets hope we have one more home game. Go Mystics!