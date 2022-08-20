The Washington Mystics play the Seattle Storm tomorrow in Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs. Let’s preview it.

Game Info

When: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

How to Watch: ESPN

Injuries

Mystics: Tianna Hawkins (hip)

Storm: Mercedes Russell (Head, Out)

Pregame notes

Game 1 on Thursday was as entertaining as it gets for WNBA fans who didn’t have a stake in the Mystics vs. Storm series. There were 15 lead changes and 11 ties. Washington led in the last minute, only to see themselves lose 86-83 on the road. Elena Delle Donne scored 26 points and Washington will need that type of performance again from her in this one.

In previous seasons when the first round was a Best-of-3 such as from 2013-15, the games would be played in a 1-1-1 format and the Mystics, the lower seeded team, would be hosting Sunday’s game. However, because this year’s format has the Storm hosting both Games 1 and 2, the Mystics aren’t just one game from an early playoff exit. They may also not have a single home playoff game to show for it.

So far, every game between the Mystics and Storm has been a nailbiter. I expect the same tomorrow afternoon. As a fan, I hope the dice roll in Washington’s favor so they have a chance to close out at home. Let’s see what happens.