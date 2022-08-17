Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA and WNBA. Sign up here to receive Reacts surveys every week.

The Washington Mystics are in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs! They will play the Seattle Storm tomorrow night at 10 p.m. ET in Game 1 of their first round series. While their defense is the best in the WNBA, their offense has lagged behind. They are also not guaranteed a home game against the Storm, who will host each of the first two games of this series. That’s not a bad thing if the Mystics win both games. But Washington could also lose both games and not have a home game to show for it.

I look forward to sharing the results of our survey, hopefully before Saturday. Unfortunately, one game will have been played, but I don’t think that will change your sentiment.

Go Mystics!