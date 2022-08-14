The Washington Mystics won against the Indiana Fever, 95-83, on Sunday at the Entertainment & Sports arena. Myisha Hines-Allen was out with health and safety protocols.

At halftime, the Mystics led 57-40 and dominated with 20 paint points. At the end of the second quarter, the Mystics led the Fever in field goals made, 3-point makes, rebounds, assists, and paint points. The Fever(5-30) have the worst record in the WNBA and scored the fewest points(2,724) this season. So, it isn’t surprising they scored less than 85 points this game.

Elena Delle Donne dominated with 24 points, grabbing three rebounds and throwing three assists. Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud, and Shakira Austin scored in double digits. But, after getting fouled, Cloud left the game and didn’t return. Cloud is the league’s leader in assists (7.2) but didn’t record an assist in this game.

For the Fever, Tiffany Mitchell led their scorers with 18 points on an efficient 7-9 from the field.

The Mystics play the Seattle Storm on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET in Seattle.