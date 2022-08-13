Game Info

When: Sunday, August 14 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: ESPN3, NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports, Facebook.Com/IndianaFever

Injuries

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (Health and Safety Protocols, Out)

Fever: Danielle Robinson (Shoulder, Questionable); Kelsey Mitchell (Foot, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics (21-14) will face the Indiana Fever (5-30) to close their 2-game back-to-back series on Sunday. The Mystics, who are now 3-0 against the Fever this season, are coming off a 82-70 win against them on Friday night. Elena Delle-Donne led the Mystics with 24 points and 7 rebounds in 28 minutes on the floor. The only other Mystics player to score in double-figures was Elizabeth Williams, scoring 10 points off the bench. The Fever were outscored in all quarters except the final one. They had 4 players score in double-figures and were led by Emily Engstler, who put up a team-high 18 points off of the bench. She had a stellar offensive night, going 6-for-6 from the field, 2-for-2 from the three-point line and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. Emma Cannon and Tiffany Mitchell followed with 16 and 13 points receptively.

The Fever have now lost their last 17 games and are 0-3 against the Mystics this season. The Mystics will look to send Indiana home with another loss to conclude their losing season.

Washington is already set to face the Seattle Storm in the first round of the playoffs starting next Thursday.