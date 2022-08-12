The Washington Mystics won against the Indiana Fever, 82-70 on Friday night in Indianapolis.

Given that the Fever (5-30) are the worst team in the WNBA, it should be no surprise that a win was to be expected tonight. Indiana was no match for Washington, where they were held to just 41.3 percent shooting, and that was only after they shot respectably in the fourth quarter when the outcome of the game wasn’t in doubt.

Elena Delle Donne shined tonight and played 28 minutes, scoring 24 points, grabbing 7 rebounds and dishing 3 assists. Elizabeth Williams was the only other Washington player to score in double figures, and she did so off the bench. Besides Delle Donne and Williams, the Mystics weren’t shooting particularly well.

For the Fever, Emily Engstler led their scorers with 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting off the bench.

The Mystics have one more game against the Fever which will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.