Game Info

When: Friday, August 12 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How to Watch: Facebook, Bally Sports Indiana, Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (Health and Safety Protocols, Out)

Fever: Danielle Robinson (Shoulder, Questionable); Tiffany Mitchell (Calf, Questionable); Kelsey Mitchell (Foot, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics (20-14) will start and end the regular season facing the same team — the Indiana Fever — at home. In their first game of the season, they beat the Fever by 14 points and a few weeks later beat them again on the road. It’s been months since the teams matched up and both teams are having very different seasons. The Mystics are the fifth seed in the playoffs while the Fever are last place in WNBA standing with just 5 wins. The Fever has lost its last 16 games with its last win being on June 19 against the Chicago Sky.

Indiana will be without star Kelsey Mitchell, who suffered a plantar fascia tear in her left foot and could have another game with under 9 players or less available with recent injuries. The Mystics will be without Myisha Hines-Allen, who has been placed in health and safety protocols.

The Mystics should still come into this game ready to roll even though they are expected to win their next two games against Indiana. In Indiana’s last game, which resulted in a 4-point loss to Dallas, they had 6 out of their 8 players that saw the floor score in double-figures. Lexie Hull led her team with 17 points and Danielle Robinson followed with 15 points. Destanni Henderson and Emma Cannon made impacts off the bench with 16 and 11 points respectively. As a team, the Fever scored 91 points, which is is above their 78.1 points and their opponents 89.1 points per game averaged. The Mystics are going to have to be aggressive on the defensive end and not let the Fever come close to scoring 90 points.

By the end of the weekend, Washington looks to be 4-0 against the Fever this season.