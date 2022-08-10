 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mystics sign Jazmine Jones

Jones previously played for the Connecticut Sun this season.

By Albert Lee
WNBA: JUL 19 New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun
Jazmine Jones has signed with the Mytstics.
Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Washington Mystics announced that they have signed Jazmine Jones. The 6’0 guard has made seven appearances for the Connecticut Sun this season. She has played since the 2020 WNBA season where she has career averages of 7.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Jones was spotted at the MedStar Health Performance Center earlier today before the Mystics made their announcement.

Jones was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 Draft from Louisville. She played two of her college seasons with forward Myisha Hines-Allen, who missed practice due to testing for health and safety protocols.

Given that the Mystics’ roster is set for the season, Jones is on the roster as “insurance” and will play sparingly, which General Manager and Head Coach Mike Thibault said after practice.

The Mystics have two regular season games remaining, a home and home against the Indiana Fever, starting on Friday.

What do you think of Jones’ addition to the Mystics? Let us know in the comments below.

