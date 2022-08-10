Mystics sign Jazmine Jones

On Wednesday, the Washington Mystics announced that they have signed Jazmine Jones. The 6’0 guard has made seven appearances for the Connecticut Sun this season. She has played since the 2020 WNBA season where she has career averages of 7.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Jones was spotted at the MedStar Health Performance Center earlier today before the Mystics made their announcement.

Currently, at Mystics practice and will have an answer on the roster addition of Jazmine Jones from Coach Mike Thibault. #Mystics25 pic.twitter.com/KP5wNxOgkZ — Wayne Cole (@waynec0le) August 10, 2022

Jones was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 Draft from Louisville. She played two of her college seasons with forward Myisha Hines-Allen, who missed practice due to testing for health and safety protocols.

Given that the Mystics’ roster is set for the season, Jones is on the roster as “insurance” and will play sparingly, which General Manager and Head Coach Mike Thibault said after practice.

Post Practice Coach Mike Thibault:

Talking about the addition of Jazmine Jones, added as “insurance,” also Myisha Hines-Allen missed practice today due to (testing for health and safety protocols) #Mystics25 pic.twitter.com/5bF4XoGQDY — Wayne Cole (@waynec0le) August 10, 2022

The Mystics have two regular season games remaining, a home and home against the Indiana Fever, starting on Friday.

