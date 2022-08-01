Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 2 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: Facebook, NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports, MyLVTV

Injuries

Mystics: None expected

Aces: None

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics (19-12) will face the Las Vegas Aces (22-8) for the third time this season on Tuesday. The Mystics, who are coming off a Sunday win against the Seattle Storm, beat the Aces in May and June. In their June matchup, Alysha Clark led the team in scoring with 20 points while grabbing 8 rebounds and Elena Delle Donne followed with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Natasha Cloud’s three made free throws in the final 11.7 seconds of overtime helped secure the 87-86 overtime win. Cloud finished the night with a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists.

Washington, who didn’t make the playoffs last year, will be joining the Aces in the post-season after clinching a playoff spot thanks to the Dallas Wings defeating the Atlanta Dream on Saturday. The Mystics will look to snap Las Vegas’ 5-game win-streak. First they’ll have to go through Kelsey Plum, who is having the best season of her career and is averaging a team-high 20.3 points per game, and A’ja Wilson, who is right behind her with 19.3 points per game and team highs in rebounds (9.4) and blocks (2) per game. Plum is coming off a 26-point game against the Indiana Fever so the Mystics will surely look to slow the Aces’ floor general down.