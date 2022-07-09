Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley won the WNBA three point contest on Saturday afternoon in Chicago. Ariel Atkins represented the Washington Mystics in the contest and was the runner up. In two rounds, Atkins finished with 24 points in the first round and 21 points in the second.

In the other weekend activity, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu won the skills challenge where she was paired with high school star Zoe Brooks, who has committed to NC State. The Skills change paired up WNBA players with the Elite Youth Basketball League this year.

Previewing the All-Star Game

The WNBA All-Star Game will be held tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ABC (or WJLA-TV in the DMV.

Atkins will be on Team Wilson as a reserve. This year’s game will also feature some extra rules, including a 4-point shot, 20 second clock and the elimination of free throws in most circumstances.

The WNBA will implement special rules for the 2022 All-Star game:



➖ 4-Point Shot

➖ 20-Second Shot clock

➖ Automatic points for free-throw attempts: “No Free-Throws” (The only time players can attempt a free throw is last two minutes of the fourth quarter and in OT). — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) July 8, 2022

The #WNBA is adding some new rules to the All-Star game: pic.twitter.com/0IWXetbSOU — Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) July 8, 2022

Go Ariel and go Team Wilson!