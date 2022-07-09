 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WNBA All-Star 2022: Ariel Atkins finishes as runner up in three point contest

Allie Quigley won the contest for the fourth time in her career.

By Albert Lee
/ new
2022 AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game
Ariel Atkins didn’t win the WNBA three point contest
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley won the WNBA three point contest on Saturday afternoon in Chicago. Ariel Atkins represented the Washington Mystics in the contest and was the runner up. In two rounds, Atkins finished with 24 points in the first round and 21 points in the second.

In the other weekend activity, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu won the skills challenge where she was paired with high school star Zoe Brooks, who has committed to NC State. The Skills change paired up WNBA players with the Elite Youth Basketball League this year.

Previewing the All-Star Game

The WNBA All-Star Game will be held tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ABC (or WJLA-TV in the DMV.

Atkins will be on Team Wilson as a reserve. This year’s game will also feature some extra rules, including a 4-point shot, 20 second clock and the elimination of free throws in most circumstances.

Go Ariel and go Team Wilson!

Loading comments...