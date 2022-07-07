Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins will participate in the three point contest for All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Atkins is making 37.7 percent of her threes (49-of-130) this season and is one of the better three point markswomen in the WNBA. Atkins is the fourth Mystics player to participate in the contest after Kristi Toliver (2018), Monique Currie (2010) and Laurie Koehn (2007).

Koehn, a reserve guard at the time (and now the associate head coach at Washington State), is most notable for winning the contest that year ahead of Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor. The All-Star Game was also held at the then-Verizon Center that year, and it still remains the Mystics’ top All-Star moment in franchise history!

Here are the other participants in this year’s contest:

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky

The contest will be held this Saturday, July 9 at McCormick Place in Chicago at 3 p.m. ET. The festivities will be aired on ESPN.