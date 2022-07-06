The Washington Mystics played the Atlanta Dream tonight for the second time in 8 days. Last Tuesday the Mystics handled the Dream easily at home, 92-74.

In between, the Mystics lost a heart-breaker OT to the Suns after dropping a comfortable lead in the 2nd half.

So, tonight was a great chance for the Mystics to put that OT loss behind against a convenient opponent, though this time on the road.

Tonight indeed proved to be a feel-good game for the Mystics who cruised to an easy road win 85-66. Well, to be honest, it wasn’t really a cruise the whole way! The first quarter ended nose-to-nose 20-20 and the fourth quarter started with the Mystics only up 60-54. But in the fourth quarter the hoop was small for the Dream who only scored 12 points, while the Mystics were relentless with 27 points.

Elena Delle Donne was unstoppable with 26 points in 27 minutes (and 8 boards) and Cloud, Atkins, Hines-Allen, and Walker-Kimbrough all contributed in double digits (13,10,14,12 each). On the other side, the Dream had 4 players in double digits (as in exactly 10 points each...) but no one seemed to have it going on that side.

The Mystics are now improved to 14-10 for the season and have a 6 day break until going West again to face the Sparks next Tuesday.

You can see the highlights: here.