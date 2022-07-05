Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, Atlanta, GA

How to Watch: CBS Sports Network, Bally Sports South, Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: None

Dream: Nia Coffey (Knee, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will play the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday for a fourth time this regular season. The Mystics remain undefeated after beating them twice in May and once in June.

In their last June matchup, Natasha Cloud led the way with 18 points and had a great offensive game, going 6-of-7 from the field and shooting 80 percent from the three-point line. Ariel Atkins followed with 15 points while Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen added 11 points each. The Mystics were able to hold all of Atlanta’s starters to under 10 points and at the end of the game, AD Durr and Naz Hillmon were the only players for the Dream to score in double-figures with 13 and 11 points respectively.

Washington, who was without Elena Delle Donne, is coming off a tough two-point overtime loss to the Connecticut Sun. After being up 49-34 at the end of the first half, the Mystics collapsed and allowed the Sun to come back from a 17-point second-half deficit. The Sun were able to hold the Mystics to just 17 points in the third and fourth quarters compared to Connecticut’s 32 points. The Mystics need to tighten things up going into their game against Atlanta, who have won their last two games and are looking confident as ever.