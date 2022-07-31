The Washington Mystics defeated the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 78-75. In another piece of good news for the Mystics, they also clinched a playoff berth last night after the Atlanta Dream lost their contest.

The first half of this contest was almost a carbon copy of Saturday’s game. Washington began with a quick first quarter lead, only to see it slip in the second. In fact, they were behind, 37-36 at halftime.

Things finally began to change again for the Mystics in the third quarter when they turned their stalwart defense on and held the Storm to just 38.5 percent shooting and they were able to head into the fourth quarter with the lead.

Seattle was able to make things competitive until the final minute.

Today, we also some career milestones made, including Natasha Cloud, who dishes her 1000th career assist. Storm guards Sue Bird and Briann January are playing their final WNBA season.

Ariel Atkins led Washington with 23 points.

The Mystics will face off against the Las Vegas Aces at home this Tuesday for their next game. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET.