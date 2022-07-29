Game Info

When: Saturday, July 30 at 12 p.m. ET and Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: ESPN, TSN for Saturday, NBC Sports Washington for Sunday

Injuries

Mystics: None expected

Storm: Mercedes Russell (Head, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics (18-11) will begin a back-to-back two-game series against the Seattle Storm (18-11) on Saturday. The last time the teams matched up was June 23, resulting in an 85-71 loss for the Mystics on the road. Elena Delle Donne scored a team-high 20 points while Myisha Hines-Allen followed with 12 points and 6 rebounds off of the bench. Alysha Clark and Ariel Atkins were the only other Mystics players to score in double-figures with 11 points each. Shakira Austin and Clark led in rebounding with 9 and 8 rebounds respectively. The Mystics allowed three of Seattle’s starter to score 19-plus points. Jewell Loyd led her team with 22 points, shooting 50 percent from the field and making 6-of-8 shots from downtown. Ezi Magbegor followed with 20 points and Breanna Stewart put up 19 points, 7 assists and grabbed a team-high 9 rebounds.

The Mystics, who are on a roll with three consecutive wins, will hopefully benefit from home court advantage and be successful in slowing the Seattle Storm down. The Storm are coming off a loss to the Connecticut Sun but they also have not lost to the Mystics this season. Seattle is averaging 80.6 points per game while Washington is right behind with 79.8 points per game. Additionally the teams averages are close in rebounds and assists per game. Both team have a 18-11 record going into Sunday, which will be Sue Bird’s last regular season games in the nation’s capital.