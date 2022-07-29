The Mystics get identical record with the Storm ahead of key weekend matches

The Washington Mystics defeated the Dallas Wings last night and have an identical 18-11 record with the Seattle Storm heading into their weekend matches at the Entertainment and Sports Arena starting tomorrow. Seattle has the tiebreaker at the moment, leaving the Mystics at fifth place in the standings, which is why both games are must wins for Washington.

I have written about it pretty regularly this week, but again, the Mystics’ most critical stretch of the 2022 season begins this weekend. To win the tiebreaker over the Storm, Washington must win both games at ESA, tomorrow and Sunday. The schedule won’t get any easier after that, because they host the Las Vegas Aces next Tuesday, Aug. 2 and have a road match against the Chicago Sky on Friday, Aug. 5. If Washington can win all four of these games, it will put them in good position for a Top-3 seed so they can get a favorable first round matchup and hopefully avoid the Sky in the second round.

If not, Washington may find themselves stuck at No. 5 where they may be unable to host a first round playoff game should they be swept.