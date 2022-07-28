The Washington Mystics won on Thursday evening against the Dallas Wings, 87-77.

Elena Delle Donne sat tonight’s game out, but ultimately, her services weren’t needed. Washington had a strong first half, where they led 56-36 and shot 64.7 percent from the field. Ariel Atkins scored 11 of her co-team high 14 points to help get them there. All five Washington starters scored in double figures tonight.

The Wings were able to make the deficit more respectable in the second half, and the Mystics started turning the ball over too much then as well. But Washington’s strong first half was all that was needed in this contest. Teaira McCowan scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Wings and had the best individual performance, but otherwise didn’t get much help.

The Mystics head back home this Saturday and Sunday to play the Seattle Storm. Delle Donne will be back to play both of these games, especially considering that this series will determine which team gets the tie breaker between the fourth and fifth seeded teams in the league.