On Wednesday evening, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported that Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne has switched agents to Jessica Holtz of Creative Artists Agency. Holtz is best known as an NBA player agent, whose clients include Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

As of an article as recent as 2021 and a tweet as recent as earlier this year, Delle Donne’s last agent was Erin Kane.

As Shelburne tweeted, Delle Donne is Holtz’s first WNBA client. It will be interesting to see how the two will work together for more partnerships as she heads into the latter half of her playing career. Since Delle Donne is already making a supermax salary for Washington, partnerships and other marketing endorsements are likely what she is looking for, and Holtz’s NBA resume doesn’t disappoint. Boardroom has a feature on Holtz from 2021 which was an in-depth feature on her agent career.

