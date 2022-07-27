Game Info

When: Thursday, July 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

How to Watch: CBS Sports Network, Bally Sports Southwest Extra, Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Out)

Wings: Satou Sabally (Ankle, Out); Away Kuir (Ankle, Questionable)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics (17-11) are facing the Dallas Wings (12-15) on the road Thursday. The teams split back-to-back games in May. Their last matchup on May 17 resulted in a 16-points win for Washington in Dallas. Rookie Shakira Austin had a breakout game in just the fifth game of her career.

The rookie pick put up a team-high and still season-high 20 points off of the bench. Austin made 9-of-11 from the field and grabbed 8 rebounds and blocked two shots in her 28 minutes on the floor. Elena Delle Donne followed with 14 points. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 11 off the bench.

Four out of five of Dallas’ starters scored in double-figures. Isabelle Harrison and Marina Mabrey each scored 16 points. Allisha Gray, who scored her 2000th career point on Sunday against the Fever, and Kayla Thornton each added 14 and 13 points respectively. Arike Ogunbowale finished with just 6 points, going 3-for-12 from the field and 0-for-3 from the three-point line.

The Mystics should be well rested as they haven’t played a game since last Thursday. They are currently on a two-game win streak while the Dallas Wings are coming off a win against the Indiana Fever.