Game Info

When: Sunday, July 3 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

How to Watch: ESPN, SN

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Rest, Out)

Sun: Jasmine Thomas (Knee, Out for the season)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will look to go 2-1 in their series against the Connecticut Sun on the road this Sunday. They lost their first matchup in May against the Sun by 8 points but the next month were able to pull off a win at home. In that June matchup, Elena Delle Donne scored all 15 of her points in the first half. The Mystics came out strong with 29 first quarter points and they outscored the Sun the first three quarters of the game. Ariel Atkins followed Delle Donne with 12 points, 4 rebound and 6 assists. Starter Alysha Clark added 10 points and as well as Shatori Walker-Kimbrough off of the bench. Jonquel Jones was the only Connecticut player to score and rebound in double-figures (15 points and 16 rebounds).

The Mystics will need to continue to work on the defensive end to contain Jonquel Jones. Forcing Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones and Courtney Williams to score under their season averages of double-figures won't be easy to do again but if Washington can keep that same energy on the defensive end, they’ll be in a greater position to close out this series on top.