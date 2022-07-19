Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne has won the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games from July 12-17, 2022. This is Delle Donne’s first Player of the Week award since the 2019 season when she was the league MVP.

Delle Donne averaged 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in all of Washington’s games last week, where they went 2-1. She also shot above 50 percent overall and from the three point line. And Delle Donne made 90.9 percent of her free throws.

Related The Mystics should make a run to be a Top 3 seed in the playoffs

One of the most important things the Mystics should aim for is a Top-3 seed in the playoffs. To do so, they need a healthy and available Delle Donne. We had the chance to see her play at full strength and the Mystics are still in the race for that Top-3 seed.

Congratulations EDD and let’s keep the momentum going. The Mystics are 16-11, and are still fifth in the standings. They are four games behind the Chicago Sky for the No. 1 seed and two games behind the Seattle Storm for the No. 3 seed.