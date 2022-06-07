Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: CBS Sports Network, NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports, CW 26

Injuries

Mystics: Mike Thibault and Shelley Patterson (COVID-19 Protocols, Out)

Sky: Julie Allemand (Suspension, Out); Li Yueru (Personal, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will host the Chicago Sky on Wednesday evening. It will be the third time this season the two teams face each other. The Chicago Sky beat them on May 22 and this past Sunday.

In the Mystics’ most recent loss, Tianna Hawkins led the team in scoring with 21 points off of the bench. Myisha Hines-Allen was the only other player on the team to score in double-figure with 13 points. All 10 Mystics players, who suited up for the game, found ways to score but the Chicago Sky just shot better from the field, including the three-point line. Washington finished the night with 15 turnovers, which they will have to clean up going into the next game. Elena Delle Donne did not suit up, and will hopefully be available to play. Her impact could be the difference-maker on Wednesday.

Kahleah Copper is leading her team in points with 13.8 per game. She scored a team-high 15 points on Sunday. Candace Parker is second in scoring (12.3 ppg) but is leading her team in rebounds (8.7) and blocks (1.1) per game. The Mystics held her to her scoring average last game and will look to do that again. However, they need to make sure they know where she is once a shot goes up because she finished the last game with 13 rebounds and 12 of those came on defense. The Mystics need to crash the boards more to win this one.