The Washington Mystics defeated the Atlanta Dream, 92-74 at home at the Entertainment and Sports Arena on Tuesday night.

Tonight’s game was a dominant blowout from start to finish as Washington held a commanding double digit lead and never looked back. The Mystics shot 55.2 percent from the field and held the Dream to 42.4 percent shooting. Washington also shot 15-of-25 from the three point line.

While Elena Delle Donne only played 19 minutes tonight, other Mystics stepped up to fill the void. Natasha Cloud led Washington with 18 points, shooting 6-of-7 overall. Ariel Atkins, who was named an All-Star Game reserve earlier today, added 15 points. Every Mystics player saw game action tonight and scored tonight. Rui Machida led Washington on the assists front with 5.

Asia Durr came off the bench to score 13 points for the Dream, and Naz Hillmon added 11 more.

The Mystics will be out until this Sunday when they go on the road to play the Connecticut Sun. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET. See you then.