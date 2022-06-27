Mystics sign Evina Westbrook

On Monday, the Washington Mystics announced that they signed rookie guard Evina Westbrook off waivers.

According to Howard Megdal of The Next, Westbrook’s contract will be a seven-day.

Westbrook comes to the Mystics from the Minnesota Lynx, where she averaged 2.6 points per game. She is in her rookie season after being drafted by the Seattle Storm in the second round of this year’s draft. For the record, Evina is not related to Russell, an NBA superstar point guard who played for the Wizards in the 2020-21 season.

Before coming to the WNBA this season, Westbrook spent her college years with the Connecticut Huskies, who made the Final Four in all but the 2019-20 season (which was shortened due to the coronavirus). The Huskies are coming off a runner-up appearance in this year’s tournament.

Since Westbrook comes to the Mystics on a seven-day concotract, it seems more likely than not that she will be a short term relief option if the backcourt rotation needs some more rest. The seven-day contract is also a sign of a bigger trend of WNBA teams using them more liberally for end-of-the-bench players because of teams’ existing hard caps and veteran players earning higher salaries than in the past.

