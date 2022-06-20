Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 21 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

How to Watch: Spectrum SportsNet, Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: None

Sparks: Rae Burrell (Knee, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics (11-7) will face the Los Angeles Sparks (5-9) for the first time this season on Tuesday evening. They have a long week ahead as they will also face the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces, two of the league’s top teams, on their 3-game West Coast trip.

The Mystics are coming off a 71-63 win against the Connecticut Sun. Elena Delle Donne returned to the lineup and led with 15 points. The team came out strong, scoring 29 points in the first quarter. Ariel Atkins and Alysha Clark added 12 and 10 points respectively. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough put up 10 points and had 3 steals off of the bench. The Mystics played well defensively, resulting in only one Connecticut player to score in double-figures. They were able to hold the Sun to a 36.7 shooting percentage from the field. Connecticut, who was down 41-61 after the third quarter, had a late 22-10 run in the fourth quarter but they could close the gap.

Washington needed that win against the Eastern Conference’s top team after losing to the New York Liberty last week. They’ll need to be as rested as possible as they enter a new time zone and play some of the league’s top teams this week. Elena Delle Donne is probable for the games Seattle and Vegas and doubtful for the Los Angeles matchup.