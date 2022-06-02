The Washington Mystics (7-3) are playing the New York Liberty (2-7) on Tuesday. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Friday, June 3, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, DC

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington, YES

Injuries

Mystics: Alysha Clark (Conditioning, Out)

Liberty: Betnijah Laney, Didi Richards, Jocelyn Willoughby, Nyara Sabally, Sika Kone are all out

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics are facing off against the Liberty for the first time this season in a Commissioner’s Cup game. Before defeating the Indians Fever last Wednesday, New York lost seven games in a row.

Washington heads into this game coming off a win against Indiana as well, and they also come in with the league’s second-best defensive rating. New York has struggled all year long to this point and it should be a good opportunity for Washington to get one more win before facing off against the Chicago Sky in back-to-back games starting on Sunday.