The Washington Mystics (7-3) are playing the New York Liberty (2-7) on Tuesday. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Friday, June 3, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, New York City

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington, YES

Injuries

Mystics: Alysha Clark (Conditioning, Out)

Liberty: Betnijah Laney, Didi Richards, Jocelyn Willoughby, Nyara Sabally, Sika Kone are all out

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics are continuing a three game road trip to face off against the Liberty for the first time this season in a Commissioner’s Cup game. Before defeating the Indians Fever last Wednesday, New York lost seven games in a row.

Washington heads into this game coming off a win against Indiana as well, and they also come in with the league’s second-best defensive rating. New York has struggled all year long to this point and it should be a good opportunity for Washington to get one more win before facing off against the Chicago Sky in back-to-back games starting on Sunday.