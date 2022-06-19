The Washington Mystics held their 25th anniversary game on Sunday and came out in style with a 71-63 win over the Connecticut Sun that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.

It’s no secret that the key to Washington’s success this season is on the defensive end of the floor. They held the Sun to just 36.4 percent shooting in the first three quarters and forced them to commit 13 turnovers, which turned into 14 Mystics points. The Mystics only committed four turnovers in that same timeframe.

Yes, the Sun did outscore Washington 22-10 in the fourth quarter, but the Mystics led 61-41 after the first three periods, and the outcome of this game was never in doubt.

Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 15 points, but it was the collective assisting game by Alysha Clark (5), Ariel Atkins (6) and Natasha Cloud (5) that keep the offense running smoothly enough. For the Sun, Jonquel Jones led with 15 points and 16 rebounds, but she was the only player on her team to score in double figures. And she also shot 5-of-13 from the field. All things considered, this was a great game.

The Mystics also officially inducted Vicky Bullett, Murriel Page and Chamique Holdsclaw to their first team Hall of Fame class during the game:

Adding another Hall of Fame to her list - Congratulations Vicky Bullett!#Mystics25 // #TogetherDC pic.twitter.com/VG9X3YMQbA — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) June 19, 2022

From No. 1 draft pick to First Class of the Mystics Hall of Fame - Congratulations @Chold1!#Mystics25 // #TogetherDC pic.twitter.com/jBPggWz4zf — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) June 19, 2022

The Mystics will be back in action this Tuesday to kick off a three game road trip when they face off against the Los Angeles Sparks. Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Happy Father’s Day, Happy Juneteenth, and Happy Mystics Victory Day!