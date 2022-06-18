Game Info

When: Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: CBS

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Back, Day-to-day)

Sun: Jasmine Thomas (Knee, Out for the season); Kiara Smith (Out for the season)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics (10-7) will face the Connecticut Sun (12-4) on Sunday at home. They last faced the Sun in May, which resulted in a 79-71 loss. In that game, the Sun were able to break away with a 15-2 run in the fourth quarter. DeWanna Bonner, Courtney Williams and Alyssa Thomas all scored 14 points each. The Sun will be without Jasmine Thomas for the rest of the season after she suffered a torn ACL in her right knee in May. Kennedy Burke and Ariel Atkins led the Mystics, who were without Elena Delle Donne and Alysha Clark, with 13 points each. Off the bench, Elizabeth Williams and Tianna Hawkins followed with 12 and 10 points respectively. Washington took care of the ball with only 8 turnovers but came up very short grabbing boards. The Mystics had a total of 19 rebounds compared to the Sun’s 41.

The Mystics, who were without Delle Donne in May’s matchup, will hopefully be able to benefit from her presence on the court this Sunday. The two-time MVP sat out against the Liberty on Thursday night. The Mystics will look to turn things around after struggling offensively in Brooklyn.

Finally, the Mystics will have more motivation to win tomorrow because they will induct Chamique Holdsclaw, Murriel Page and Vicky Bullett to their first Hall of Fame class as part of a celebration of the team’s 25 year history.