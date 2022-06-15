Game Info

When: Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

How to Watch: YES App, Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: None

Liberty: Betnijah Laney (Knee, Out); Didi Richards (Hamstring, Out); Rebecca Allen (Face, Questionable); Near Sabally (Knee, Out); Jocelyn Willoughby (Quadricep, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics (10-6) will face the New York Liberty (5-9) for the second time this season on Thursday. In their first match up earlier this month, the Mystics lost 74-70. Natasha Cloud led with 17 points. Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins added 15 points each. The Mystics had 14 turnovers but were able to out-rebound the Liberty. Neither team shot well. The Mystics shot 40 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from the three-point line compared to the Liberty’s 36.5 percent from the field and32.4 percent from beyond the arc The Liberty took advantage of free throws and made 17 of their 18 attempts. If the Mystics, who made 9-out-of-14 free-throws, shot better the outcome might have been in their favor.

The Mystics are coming off of a solid win against the Phoenix Mercury. Rookie Shakira Austin had an incredible game, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 boards. Natasha Cloud and Alysha Clark added 13 and 11 points respective. Elena Delle Donne returned to the starting line up after missing the last two games. Delle Donne finished the night with 7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Liberty, who are playing well lately, are coming off a 2-point loss to the Chicago Sky. Sabrina Ionescu put up an impressive triple-double (27 points, 13 rebound and 12 assists) in the loss. The Mystics need to apply pressure to Sabrina from the moment she crosses half-court and not let her have another triple-double. The Liberty won their two games prior to facing Chicago. The Mystics need to not underestimate the Liberty just because they are 5-9 this season.