Game Info

When: Sunday, June 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: ESPN2, TSN

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Back, Probable)

Mercury: Sophie Cunningham (Elbow, Out); Kia Nurse (Knee, Out); Brittney Griner (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics (9-6) will face the Phoenix Mercury (5-8) in their second game of a back-to-back series on Tuesday evening at home. In their first matchup of the season on Sunday, Phoenix pulled off a 9-point overtime win. The game was back and forth with 12 lead changes and 13 ties. The Mystics were up by as many as 6 points with four minutes left in the fourth quarter but the Mercury chipped away, leading to overtime. Skylar Diggins-Smith led her team with 27 points while Diana Taurasi followed with 20 points and a team-high 7 assists. Shey Peddy had key plays off the bench and down the stretch. Peddy finished the night with 12 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

For the Mystics, Myisha Hines-Allen had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ariel Atkins followed with 15 points while Alysha Clark and Shakira Austin added 12 points each. The Mystics shot 40 percent from the field compared to the Mercury’s 51.4 percent. Additionally, they shot 27 percent from beyond the arc. Washington, who had 18 turnover last game, needs to take care of the ball a bit more this time around. Elena Delle Donne did not suit up for this much up. She has sat the last two games and it is unclear if she will be available for Tuesday.

They’ll need to contain Diggins-Smith because she’s going to go into they game feeling extra confident after how dominant she was on Sunday. The Mystics need come out strong and not waste opportunities like they did last game.