The Washington Mystics are playing the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Enterainment Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: Facebook, NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports

Injuries

Mystics: Elizabeth Williams (Out); Alysha Clark (Foot, Out), Elena Delle Donne (Rest, Questionable), Tianna Hawkins (Personal)

Aces: None

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will return to D.C. to face the Las Vegas Aces for the first time this season at home on Tuesday evening. The Mystics are coming off a win against the Lynx while the Aces are coming off a Sunday night win against the Seattle Storm at home. Washington was without Elena Delle Donne, who did not travel with the team as she is resting her back after the season-opener last Friday.

Delle Donne will be on rest management for approximately 7-8 games this season, per Mystics play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak.

This was planned. Approx 7 or 8 games will be rest management for EDD this season according to Coach T — ᴍᴇɢʜᴀɴ ᴍᴄᴘᴇᴀᴋ (@meghanmcpeak) May 9, 2022

In Sunday’s 78-66 win in Minnesota, all five Mystics starters scored in double-figures. It was rookie Shakira Austin’s first start in the WNBA and she finished the night with 13 points and 10 boards. Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud led the team with 20 and 19 points respectively. Cloud scored all of her points in the first half.

Just like the Mystics, the Aces are clicking well early in the season. In their last game against the Storm, A’ja Wilson put up a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum followed with 19 and 18 points respectively. All five starters scored in double-figures.

The Mystics will look to contain Wilson but will have to slow down the Aces' offense so they can keep this strong start going.