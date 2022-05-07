The Washington Mystics are playing the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Sunday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

How to Watch: ESPN2, NBA TV Canada (in Canada). League Pass everywhere else.

Injuries

Mystics: Elizabeth Williams (Out); Alysha Clark (Foot), Elena Delle Donne (Rest, Out), Tianna Hawkins (Personal)

Lynx: Angel McCoughtry (Knee, Questionable); Kayla McBride (Overseas), Damaris Dantas (Foot), Napheesa Collier (Personal)

The Washington Mystics are 1-0 and are heading to the Twin Cities for their second game of the season. This game is the Lynx’s home opener where they are coming off a 97-74 loss to the Seattle Storm on Friday.

This game will be a much more accurate test of where the Mystics in the league than Friday’s game against the rebuilding Fever. Let’s hope that Alysha Clark makes her season debut, that Rui Machida gets her passing game going, and that Shakira Austin gets some more playing time.

Go Mystics!