After the Washington Mystics’ 84-70 win over the Indiana Fever yesterday, guard Natasha Cloud made a statement regarding the detention of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner in the locker room which you can see below.

Griner has been detained since mid-February in Russia on drug suspicion charges. The United States government has recently determined that Griner has been wrongfully detained, which Cloud stated in the video.

The Mystics’ court has also been modified as part of a league-wide initiative in support of Griner. The sideline of each court, including the Mystics’ at the Entertainment and Sports Arena has a logo of her initials and her No. 42 jersey.

According to John Marshall of The Associated Press, the U.S. government is working on securing her release, but there is no timetable on when she may return. Since Griner was detained by the Russian government, the country has invaded Ukraine, which has been condemned worldwide. The invasion has also ended Russian professional teams’ placements for international play, including UMMC Ekaterinburg, Griner’s overseas team, from finishing EuroLeague Women this past season.