The Washington Mystics will host the Indiana Fever in their first game of the season. Here is the preview:

Game Info

When: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: Facebook

Injuries

Mystics: Elizabeth Williams (Out); Alysha Clark (Foot, Doubtful)

Fever: Bria Hartley (Overseas)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will host the Indiana Fever in their first game of the season on Friday. The Mystics went 1-1 in preseason before having their final game against the New York Liberty cancelled.

While Alysha Clark might not make her Mystics debut just yet, it’ll be nice for fans to see Elena Delle Donne suit up for a regular season game again. She’s coming off an impressive preseason win against the Minnesota Lynx. She scored 21 points (9-for-13 from the field) in under 18 minutes on the floor. Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins followed with 18 and 10 points respectively. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Mysiha Hines-Allen started also started the game, giving major 2019 championship vibes.

The Indiana Fever also split their preseason games but their team is looking much stronger this season. Rookie NaLyssa Smith, who scored in double-figures in both games, is coming off an 18-point game against the Dallas Wings. Smith and Kelsey Mitchell, who led with 22 points in their last game, are already looking like a great duo.