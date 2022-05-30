The Washington Mystics (6-3) are playing the Indiana Fever (3-7) on Tuesday. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

How to Watch: ESPN3, Facebook.Com/IndianaFever, Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Alysha Clark (Health and safety protocols, Out)

Fever: Bria Hartley (Day-to-day)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will face the Indiana Fever for the second time this season and month. In their season opener, the Mystics topped the Fever 84-70. In that game, Elena Delle Donne led the team with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins added 17 and 15 points respectively.

The Fever have a new coach this time around after Marianne Stanley was fired last week. Carlos Knox has stepped in as the interim head coach. His team is coming off a 101-96 win against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. Kelsey Mitchell is leading the Fever in scoring with 19 points per game. NaLyssa Smith is in second with 13.7 points per game. Smith and Victoria Vivians both had 17 points each in their game against Los Angeles. Off the bench, Emily Engstler nearly had a double-double last game with 13 points and 9 rebounds.

The Mystics are coming off a an 8-point loss to the Connecticut Sun. They were outscored in every quarter except for the first quarter despite the Sun turning the ball over 18 times. Washington had 8 turnovers the entire game. The Sun shot 49.1 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from downtown compared to the Mystics’ 40 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from the three-point line. Elena Delle Donne and Alysha Clark did not suit up for Washington that game. Clark is currently in the league health and safety protocols. She is the second Mystics player to enter healthy and safety protocols in the past few weeks.