The Washington Mystics lost to the Connecticut Sun 79-71 on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Anyway, though the Mystics were ahead early they were playing from behind for most of the rest of the way. A strong enough fourth quarter by Connecticut kept Washington from overtaking the game.

Kennedy Burke and Ariel Atkins go-led the Mystics’ scorers with 13 points each. Three Sun players, including Alyssa Thomas, scored 14 each for the Sun, who shot 49 percent from the field while holding Washington to just 40 percent for the night.

Washington now falls to 6-3 for the season but they are still third in the WNBA standings.The Mystics’ next game is on Tuesday when they face the Indiana Fever on the road. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. Given that the Fever remain one of the league’s weaker teams, Washington should be favored with a solid effort in their next game. Enjoy the rest of your Memorial Day weekends everyone.