The Washington Mystics (6-2) are playing the Connecticut Sun (5-2) on Saturday for a match-up between some of the better teams to start the WNBA season. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

How to Watch: NBA TV, NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Out, rest), Alysha Clark (Questionable, Illness)

Sun: Kiara Smith (Out, undisclosed), Jasmine Thomas (Out, Knee)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will face the Connecticut Sun for the first time in the regular season on Saturday night. With Washington currently at the top of the Eastern Conference, and Connecticut right below at second, the winner of this match-up will claim the top of the conference with possible playoff seeding ramifications.

As Elena Delle Donne continues to sit out to rest for some games (which is expected to be common for her this season), the load will fall on her teammates, but they have shared the ball quite well and the scoring has been quite even to start the season, with no 20ppg player emerging so far — read Ian Decker’s take on that.

Even though Delle Donne did play in the easy W over Atlanta a couple night ago, the Everybody Eats approach was still on display with Delle Donne scoring 15, Alysha Clark chipping in 11, Ariel Atkins another 10, and Kennedy Burke coming off the bench for 13 points. Natasha Cloud only had 6 points, but led with 7 dimes for a team best +26 in 28 minutes.

As a unit, Washington went for 7-22 from deep (an improvement from their 3-for-18 outing two games ago), and 43.3 percent from the field. More importantly, they kept their turnovers to 13 while forcing the Sun to 23.

Without Elena Delle Donne, the Mystics could have a tough game against the no. 2 seed in the East, especially on the road but it will be interesting one!