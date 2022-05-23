The Washington Mystics (5-2) are playing the Atlanta Dream (4-2) on Tuesday. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports, Bally Sports Southeast Extra

Injuries

Mystics: Alysha Clark (Foot, Questionable)

Dream: Monique Billings (Out); Tiffany Hayes (Questionable)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will face the Atlanta Dream for the second time in the regular season on Tuesday evening. Both teams last matched up on Friday, which resulted in a 78-73 win for Washington.

Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud led with 18 and 16 points respectively, helping their team come back from a double-digit deficit. Tianna Hawkins followed with 11 points off of the bench. Elena Delle Donne sat out to rest, which is expected to be common for her this season. As a unit, Washington shot 45.5 percent from the field but did not shoot well from beyond the arc. They made just 3-out-of-18 shots (16.7 percent). The Mystics started the game and ended the game strongly, but were outscored in second and third quarters, which put the Dream in the lead by 10 points in the second half.

Rookie Rhyne Howard also showed out for Atlanta, leading her team with 21 total points but the Mystics were able to find a way to contain her to just 2 points in the second half. Cheyenne Parker finished the game with a solid 13 points and six rebounds. Nia Coffey and Erica Wheeler added 12 and 11 points respectively.

Without Elena Delle Donne, the Mystics have proved that they can overcome and beat the Dream. It’s not clear yet if she will suit up for the game but both teams are coming off recent losses so expect a good battle.