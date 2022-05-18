Washington Mystics rookie forward Shakira Austin scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting in n 84-68 win over the Dallas Wings last night on the road. She played 28 minutes and spent more time on the court after Myisha Hines-Allen left the game due to a right leg injury and had to be taken to the locker room. You can also see Austin’s highlights in the video above.

Myisha Hines-Allen slowly being helped to the locker room. #wnba pic.twitter.com/Oi8lV2InhH — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) May 18, 2022

Austin made sure the Mystics didn’t skip a beat. She didn’t just score efficiently; she also had 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocked shots.

In postgame media availability, Austin was happy with her performance. The next goal in Austin’s game is to turn blocks into fast break opportunities.

Shakira Austin breaks down her night. Thibault said the next step is turning those blocks into fast breaks instead of her tossing them into the stands. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/YtGC9UVfcE — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) May 18, 2022

Austin is averaging 9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Mystics this season. If Hines-Allen is out for an extended period of time due to what is likely a thigh contusion, Austin will get more opportunities to make an impact for Washington, who has a 4-1 record so far in the 2022 WNBA season.