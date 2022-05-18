 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch Shakira Austin’s 20 point night in the Mystics’ big win over the Wings

The rookie post made the most out of her time last night.

By Albert Lee
Washington Mystics rookie forward Shakira Austin scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting in n 84-68 win over the Dallas Wings last night on the road. She played 28 minutes and spent more time on the court after Myisha Hines-Allen left the game due to a right leg injury and had to be taken to the locker room. You can also see Austin’s highlights in the video above.

Austin made sure the Mystics didn’t skip a beat. She didn’t just score efficiently; she also had 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocked shots.

In postgame media availability, Austin was happy with her performance. The next goal in Austin’s game is to turn blocks into fast break opportunities.

Austin is averaging 9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Mystics this season. If Hines-Allen is out for an extended period of time due to what is likely a thigh contusion, Austin will get more opportunities to make an impact for Washington, who has a 4-1 record so far in the 2022 WNBA season.

