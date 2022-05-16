Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud is no longer in health and safety protocols, she announced on Instagram live Monday morning. WNBA writer Myles Ehrlich tweeted a video clip from Cloud’s Instagram live, where she can be seen in the Mystics training facility grinning from ear-to-ear while using a foam roller on her legs and excitedly saying, “Good morning ... she back. Now she back. Like a kid first day of school.”

Big news for fans of the Mystics, the W, and just general good vibes — Natasha Cloud @T_Cloud4 has cleared health and safety protocols. She’s back!! #Mystics25 #WNBA pic.twitter.com/wwNBg5sehB — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) May 16, 2022

Cloud became the first WNBA player to enter health and safety protocols this season on May 10 and she was vocal about how she felt about the WNBA travel policy. “Shoutout to the @WNBA for flying us commercial during a pandemic,” Cloud tweeted.

Shoutout to the @WNBA for flying us commercial during a pandemic. (And no mask mandates) Go mystics https://t.co/UxEQ8ybrls — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 10, 2022

Cloud missed the team’s recent games against the Las Vegas Aces (May 10) and the Dallas Wings (May 13).

According to Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, Coach Mike Thibault does not expect her to play in the team’s match up against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.

“Mike Thibault previously said it would take a couple days to get back in shape after being cleared, so not expecting her to play in Dallas tomorrow, but should be good for Atlanta on Friday,” Copeland tweeted Monday.

Mystics PG Natasha Cloud has cleared health and safety protocols. Mike Thibault previously said it would take a couple days to get back in shape after being cleared, so not expecting her to play in Dallas tomorrow, but should be good for Atlanta on Friday. #wnba — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) May 16, 2022

In her last game for the Mystics against the Lynx on May 8, Cloud had 19 points, 6 rebound and 6 assists in the team’s 78-66 win.