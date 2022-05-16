 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Natasha Cloud clears health and safety protocols

After being out since May 10, the Mystics guard will hopefully return to the lineup this week.

By Greydy Diaz
Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud is no longer in health and safety protocols, she announced on Instagram live Monday morning. WNBA writer Myles Ehrlich tweeted a video clip from Cloud’s Instagram live, where she can be seen in the Mystics training facility grinning from ear-to-ear while using a foam roller on her legs and excitedly saying, “Good morning ... she back. Now she back. Like a kid first day of school.”

Cloud became the first WNBA player to enter health and safety protocols this season on May 10 and she was vocal about how she felt about the WNBA travel policy. “Shoutout to the @WNBA for flying us commercial during a pandemic,” Cloud tweeted.

Cloud missed the team’s recent games against the Las Vegas Aces (May 10) and the Dallas Wings (May 13).

According to Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, Coach Mike Thibault does not expect her to play in the team’s match up against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.

“Mike Thibault previously said it would take a couple days to get back in shape after being cleared, so not expecting her to play in Dallas tomorrow, but should be good for Atlanta on Friday,” Copeland tweeted Monday.

In her last game for the Mystics against the Lynx on May 8, Cloud had 19 points, 6 rebound and 6 assists in the team’s 78-66 win.

