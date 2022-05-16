The Washington Mystics (3-1) are playing the Dallas Wings (2-1) on the road Tuesday. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

How to Watch: CBS Sports Network, Bally Sports Southwest Extra, Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Elizabeth Williams (Out)

Wings: Satou Sabally (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will face the Dallas Wings for the second time this season on Tuesday. In their first matchup of the season, which was on Friday, the Wings came out on top, beating the Mystics 94-86. Arike Ogunbowale put up a team and game-high 27 points. Allisha Gray followed with 21 points and Isabelle Harrison finished with a double-double, dropping 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. All of Dallas’ starters scored in double-figures.

For Washington, Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins were the only players on the team to score in double-figures with 20 and 19 points respectively. Atkins was efficient, going 75 percent from the field and 80 percent from the three-point line. Alysha Clark made her season debut and started the game on Friday. Clark finished the night with 9 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist in her 20 minutes on the floor. The Mystics had better shooting percentages from the field and beyond the arc but Dallas managed to get more shots off.

The Wings are coming off a win against the New York Liberty and a recent win against the Mystics so expect them to come into the game with elevated confidence.