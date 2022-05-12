The Washington Mystics (3-0) are playing the Dallas Wings (0-1) on Friday. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports, Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Injuries

Mystics: Elizabeth Williams (Out); Alysha Clark (Foot, Probable), Natasha Cloud (Health and Safety Protocols)

Wings: Satou Sabally (Out); Teaira McCowan (Out); Bella Alarie (Out for the season)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will face the Dallas Wings at home on Friday evening. They’re coming off an 89-76 win against the Las Vegas Aces. Elena Delle Donne led with 15 points. Myisha Hines-Allen followed 15 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. The Mystics 4-player bench scored a combined 27 points. Katie Benzan scored 12 points while Tianna Hawkins returned to the lineup and finished the night with 10 points. Washington was without Natasha Cloud who was placed in Health and Safety Protocols and it is unclear if she will be ready to play against the Wings.

The Wings have only played one regular-season game compared to the Mystics three. In their only game of the season so far, which was against the Atlanta Dream, the Wings only had two players in double-figures — Marina Mabrey and Allisha Gray. Mabrey led all players, off of the bench, with 20 points while Gray put up 12 points and grabbed 9 boards. Arike Ogunbowale and Isabelle Harrison only scored 7 and 6 points respectively. If they want to keep up with the Mystics, more Wings’ players are going to have to be involved offensively.

The Mystics are playing team basketball and they’re clicking early in the season. They haven’t lost a game yet so expect them to come out ready to go.